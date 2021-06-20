Letter: Children with complex medical needs suffering for lack of services

Medicaid expansion is welcomed, but children with complex medical needs are receiving reduced care in Tulsa.

Two decades ago, Hillcrest Medial Center purchased 75-year-old Children's Medical Center, which included 12 professionals.

It was downsized, and after 12 years, eventually closed. They first closed inpatient services for complex medical needs, and then outpatient services as well.

To define the reduction in health care for complex medical needs in the Tulsa area, in 1998-2001 there were four pediatric neurologists, five developmental pediatricians and two geneticists.

Now there are only two neurologists and no geneticists and no developmental pediatricians, now that I have retired.

Children with complex medical needs are not included as part of current privatizing. They used to be funded by state and federal programs and private philanthropy.

Both state medical schools and all four hospitals refused designated federal funds for our complex medical needs children.

Private attempts at individual sites have dwindled to no sites with a designated program for these children.