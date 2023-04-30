Did you know childhood trauma impacts brain functioning leading to mental illness? Do you ever encounter a troubled child and wonder why they have so many bad behaviors?

Repeated exposure to trauma leads to behaviors such as impulsiveness, poor self-regulation, anxiety, aggression, sometimes suicidal ideation or learned helplessness.

We see children struggling in the classroom with the inability to focus, lack of interest and anger outbursts. Peers react with teasing or limit interaction, making it harder for these children to make friends.

Teachers often react harshly to these behaviors and force control by taking away activities, sending them to the office and forcing the “bad kid” label on them. As a result, these children are not able to learn and grow at school and in the community.

As a behavioral health case manager, I work with these struggling children. I hear the trauma stories of sexual abuse beginning at age 2. I hear about bullying and teachers treating them unfairly. The list is ongoing.

In 2021, Oklahoma reported 14,466 victims of child abuse or neglect. Our children deserve better. We need to take control on this issue and spread trauma awareness in our schools and communities.

Trauma assessments should be utilized with children expressing repeated behaviors in and out of the classroom.

A trauma-informed environment will allow for the proper intervention for these children to diminish bad behaviors and mental illness and allow them an independent and productive life.

