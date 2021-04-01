Letter: Children most vulnerable to sex trafficking

Many consider trafficking to encompass prostitution rings, with victims being taken across Interstates and constantly on the run; it is much more than that.

Children are the most vulnerable to sex trafficking. What is more horrific is that they are most likely to be trafficked by people they know.

As Oklahoma leads the world in the highest number of incarcerated women, children are being left behind. If not placed in the foster system, they are often left in the hands of relatives.

Lack of parenting, combined with caregivers living in poverty or struggling with drug addiction, places a target on the vulnerable.

Here in Tulsa, children are being forced into sex acts for the sake of another high or to pay the rent. These traumatic events in a child’s life sets them up for mental and physical health issues later on in life and increases their likelihood of taking part in the commercial sex industry as an adult.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen a 98.6% increase in trafficking related to its Cyber Tipline. The loss of jobs, increase of depression rates, and child abuse cases brought on by the pandemic may have led to this massive increase.

What can we do about this? Keep your eyes open.