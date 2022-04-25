Letter: Childhood memories of Grand Lake's construction still make an impression today

I suppose old men do wander down memory lane. The recent bass fishing tournament at Grand Lake took me down a memory lane of long ago.

Upon moving to Tulsa a few years ago to make this home, I had not considered for decades the impact of the lake and the Grand River Dam Authority on the Tulsa area.

This memory goes back to around 1937-38 when my father moved us from another state when they started constructing the dam for the lake. He had been asked by a man he had worked for to come be the foreman over the rock crushing unit to make cement for the dam.

I have vague memories of him taking me out to the job site, and for a little boy not yet school age, it was awesome and is one of the few memories I have from that time.

I remember we moved to Bernice before they completed moving the community out of the lake flood plain. I think we had moved over to Grove before I started school and lived there until the dam was completed.

After a couple of other short job moves, we then made our home back in Oklahoma and I grew up down in central Oklahoma on a farm. Since that boyhood experience in the late 30s, I had spent very little lime in northeast Oklahoma.

It’s hard to believe the lake is over 80 years old and still making such a dynamic impact on this part of the state.

