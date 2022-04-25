 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Childhood memories of Grand Lake's construction still make an impression today

  • 0

I suppose old men do wander down memory lane. The recent bass fishing tournament at Grand Lake took me down a memory lane of long ago.

Upon moving to Tulsa a few years ago to make this home, I had not considered for decades the impact of the lake and the Grand River Dam Authority on the Tulsa area.

This memory goes back to around 1937-38 when my father moved us from another state when they started constructing the dam for the lake. He had been asked by a man he had worked for to come be the foreman over the rock crushing unit to make cement for the dam.

I have vague memories of him taking me out to the job site, and for a little boy not yet school age, it was awesome and is one of the few memories I have from that time.

I remember we moved to Bernice before they completed moving the community out of the lake flood plain. I think we had moved over to Grove before I started school and lived there until the dam was completed.

After a couple of other short job moves, we then made our home back in Oklahoma and I grew up down in central Oklahoma on a farm. Since that boyhood experience in the late 30s, I had spent very little lime in northeast Oklahoma.

People are also reading…

It’s hard to believe the lake is over 80 years old and still making such a dynamic impact on this part of the state.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

"The tribes have numbers of how many members they have, but if all Native Americans who haven't banded together in protest against Stitt showed up, what would that number look like?" asks Copeville, Texas, resident Steve Miller.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

"Republican U.S. senators introduced a new low in 'how low can you go' in their questioning of a Supreme Court justice nominee. Visible, tangible and irrevocable facts have now become lies," writes Okmulgee resident Rae Wilson.

Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

"Law enforcement all over this country has seen an uptick in unregistered homemade guns used to commit crimes since 2021. They are a thorn in law enforcement's side," says Sapulpa resident Liz Dobson.

Letter: In light of new abortion laws, women who miscarry now at risk

Letter: In light of new abortion laws, women who miscarry now at risk

"However, I fear that in the context of illegal abortion, a woman will have to prove that she is in fact miscarrying. Some readers might dismiss this: 'That would never happen!' But given my experience, I worry that doctors will be expected to act as judges," says Tulsa resident Ashley Oakes Martin.

Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

"Stitt and his colleagues use the phrase 'pro-life,' which often contains much naïveté and evasion when it is thrown about. We don't use it when discussing subjects like firearms control, the death penalty, excessive drug prices, and affordable health care for all. Whose lives are we really for?" writes Tulsa resident W. B. Moorer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert