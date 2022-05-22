 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

As families face rising costs, it's important to remember how crucial the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) has been for children and families.

According to a recent study from the Brookings Institution, the 2021 changes to the CTC, including sending it as a monthly payment, had a profound impact. Child poverty dropped by 40%.

CTC recipients lived healthier lives, invested more in their children's education, and were less likely to rely on payday loans. Families spent their CTC payments on rent, food, and clothes for their kids – the same costs that are going up for us all now.

But some lawmakers stopped an extension of the CTC payments. As a result, 3.7 million children fell below the poverty line in January. And 1.4 million CTC households have had parents left their jobs because they can no longer afford child care.

Economists say extending the CTC is critical to help families facing rising costs from inflation. How much more evidence do lawmakers need before they do the right thing?

RESULTS Oklahoma volunteers call on U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, Frank Lucas, Tom Cole, and Stephanie Bice and Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to extend the CTC with permanent full refundability and resume the monthly payments immediately.

