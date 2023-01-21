 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Child shooter

School Shooting Newport News

Residents of Newport News hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Richneck Elementary School first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at the School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. 

 AP Photo/John C. Clark

Ginnie Graham hosts Tulsa resident Lisa Kennedy Lawrence, who created The Birthday Fairy Project. It tributes mass shooting victims by bringing attention to their lives' beginnings, not their endings.

The shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old, first grade student at a Virginia school continues a disturbing trend. The epidemic of school shootings now extends to someone so young that a judge must determine what is next for the child.

While many questions remain about the Virginia case, we in Oklahoma need to make our own assessments about how to prevent such an occurrence at one of our schools.

Virginia has tougher gun laws than Oklahoma, yet first grader carried a weapon in a backpack to school. Virginia school officials had warnings, but a search of the backpack prior to the shooting revealed no gun.

We may need metal detectors to keep guns out of schools.

Oklahoma laws allow open carry and in some cases teachers to carry guns. Might a teacher be allowed to shoot a 6-year-old student who threatens with a gun? Indeed these are absurd times, but we can't continue to ignore guns and schools.

Parents must be held responsible for their kids' access to guns and school officials held accountable for protection.

I fear Oklahoma is not doing enough to protect our kids and teachers. Our Legislature had best adequately address the gun issue, before a Virginia-type shooting happens at one of our schools.

