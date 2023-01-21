Letter: Child shooter

The shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old, first grade student at a Virginia school continues a disturbing trend. The epidemic of school shootings now extends to someone so young that a judge must determine what is next for the child.

While many questions remain about the Virginia case, we in Oklahoma need to make our own assessments about how to prevent such an occurrence at one of our schools.

Virginia has tougher gun laws than Oklahoma, yet first grader carried a weapon in a backpack to school. Virginia school officials had warnings, but a search of the backpack prior to the shooting revealed no gun.

We may need metal detectors to keep guns out of schools.

Oklahoma laws allow open carry and in some cases teachers to carry guns. Might a teacher be allowed to shoot a 6-year-old student who threatens with a gun? Indeed these are absurd times, but we can't continue to ignore guns and schools.

Parents must be held responsible for their kids' access to guns and school officials held accountable for protection.

I fear Oklahoma is not doing enough to protect our kids and teachers. Our Legislature had best adequately address the gun issue, before a Virginia-type shooting happens at one of our schools.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.