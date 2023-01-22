Letter: Cheers Bros.

A very unique cozy “Everybody knows your name" type restaurant and bar closed its doors last week. After more than 35 years of serving Tulsa, The Bros. Houligan on 15th Street closed.

This was our Friday night date night place for many years. We always had same seats at the bar and, yes, workers did know your name. Thank you Bros. Houligan for many years of festive Friday nights and super delicious food and drinks.

We are so glad they still have their other location at 4848 S. Yale Ave. Thanks for the wonderful memories for so many years. Cheers!

