Letter: Check in with your feeling after listening to political pundits

Talk to your enemies. I’m serious.

Talk to your enemies. Please.

Ask about their family. Ask about their hobbies.

Start a conversation and do not discuss politics until (if ever) you are genuinely curious about their answers.

Find the relatable parts and focus on those things. I’m begging you.

COVID-19 is not the only pandemic ravaging our country; political pundits, I am convinced, are the 11th plague.

Please, stop letting people manufacture, weaponize and profit off of your anger. The media, both the moguls and the fledglings, are inserting themselves into your professional, interpersonal and potential relationships for a net loss to you.

Do not let one or a few strangers, whom you will never meet and who will never value you as more than a viewer or a listener, dictate your hate toward other more accessible strangers, with whom you could have an actual, real life connection.

Please start checking in with yourself after consuming the content of your talking-head(s) of choice.

If they elicit a consistently unhappy response from you, consider the possibility that that is purposeful.