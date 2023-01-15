Letter: Character matters

I was troubled by the letter "Innocent" published on Jan. 8.

First, government is not a corporation. While there are many similarities, there are also significant differences.

President Donald Trump did some things with which I agreed and applauded, but the way he went about his job in general was unacceptable to me. He was an autocrat when we needed a statesman.

If you cannot see his culpability in the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt at insurrection, then you are deluding yourself. If you cannot see that Trump is a narcissist and only interested in himself and holding power, then you simply do not want to see it.

Trump wanted to advance this country, but only on his terms to his own ends. That should not be the way in a democratic republic.

Character matters, especially in positions of power such as the U.S. presidency, and I do not believe that Trump is a man of good character.

The Republicans should divest themselves of Trump and focus on the will of the people. And, we the people must continue to make our case with action at the voting booth, not violence at the Capitol.

We must be vigilant about our institutions, but we must follow the rule of law in doing so. Otherwise, our republic will have run its course.

Innocent? I do not think so.

