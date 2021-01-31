Letter: Change state law to make it easier to vote in a pandemic

When I received my absentee ballot for the next election, it had no COVID-19 supplemental instructions enclosed with it.

I was told by a spokesperson of the Tulsa County Election Board that the COVID-19 provision of the absentee ballot law expired at year's end. The law now requires absentee ballots to be notarized.

This will prevent many older citizens and those most vulnerable to COVID-19 from voting because it requires the voter to present themselves to a notary, thus risking exposure to the potentially deadly virus.

After staying isolated since last March, it seems ridiculous to now risk exposure by going to a notary.

The law should allow those of advanced age and health comorbidities the same consideration as those deemed physically incapacitated.

The COVID-19 epidemic isn't over.

