The disparity in the sentencing of Black and Hispanic males versus that of white males has been a major problem in society and has been overlooked for too long.

The act of racial profiling and the school-to-prison pipeline places minority males as a target for incarceration. Black males are incarcerated at a rate of 1 in 15, Hispanic/Latinx males at a rate of 1 in 36, and white males at a rate of 1 in 106.

According to the Bureau of Justice, 1 in 3 Black men will go to prison in their lifetime.

Societal practices, policies, laws and the implicit bias of those involved in the process advocate for harsher punishment, which is not always based on the individual’s criminal behavior. Often, that advocacy is based on the personal beliefs and bias reflected in the sentence imposed.

The practice is discriminatory and racially biased, leading to social injustice. It can be a traumatic experience for the individual involved.

I am a licensed alcohol and drug counselor who has witnessed individuals enter outpatient treatment and turn their lives around when allowed to address their substance use disorder.

Society must do better and understand that criminal behavior is only a symptom. The punishment imposed doesn’t solve the problem.

Now is the time for society to recognize that what we’re doing isn’t working and change the sentencing process.

