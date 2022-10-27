 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Change is needed, so I'm voting for Joy Hofmeister

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, from asking if they ever smoked marijuana (one said yes, one said no) to the closing statement that brought one candidate out from behind the podium.

I am a retired educator, a mother of three children who attended Tulsa Public Schools, a grandmother of three who wants a strong future for my family as well as your children and grandchildren.

I also volunteer with a nonprofit that supports children and families in need, and I have to ask for your help for the future of our state and nation. We can no longer be complacent and think our vote doesn't matter.

Learn about and meet as many of the candidates running for state and federal offices as you can — don't even listen to the trash ads that are on TV or social media.

I am a lifelong registered Republican but can no longer tolerate the people occupying that party now. I will be voting for Joy Hofmeister for governor and for other women running against numerous narrow-minded, obnoxious, self-serving Republican men.

I am inviting you to join me and let's turn our state and country to a much better direction. Thanks for your help with this very serious issue.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
