Letter: Change election rules, institute ranked-choice voting

In a recent editorial, you state: “Uncontested elections will happen, but when a growing number of elected positions are won by default, it may be time to re-examine the system. That means taking a look at campaign finance rules, redistricting, and other factors that are thinning the state’s leadership pool (“No choices to make,” April 25).”

If all concerned agree a fix is needed, let’s look deeper, and you might see the real problem: the Oklahoma voting rules.

To fix this, you don’t have to work with or appeal to any Oklahoma politician. Many the problems, they caused.

If we start with all us unhappy voters banding together with the unhappy attorneys and look to the first article in the U.S. Constitution for the real answer, it is all there.

Banding together, starting discussions, will lead us down the path to fill the referendum requirements to allow Oklahoma voters to vote out all the current voting rules and install a different system. We can then vote in a ranked-choice voting system, just like Alaska has now. They are the first state, Maine will probably be the second, and we could become third!

This will defuse the power of the major parties and allow all qualified candidates for office to have an equal chance to be elected. Check the voter registration numbers. It is entirely possible for this referendum to find the traction needed.

