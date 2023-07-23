I was concerned by a statement on the front section of the Business page on July 16 ("Local experts outline AI, immersive learning, e-sports and the future").

Quoted was Mike Mathews, vice president of global learning and innovation at Oral Roberts University, during the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s State of Workforce and Talent event, saying "… as high as 85% of all teachers I know are perfectionists” and “are driving themselves crazy trying to produce something that’s not producible. That’s called insanity, right?”

In my experience, 85% of all teachers are striving for perfection for themselves and for their students. They know what their place is in society — creators of great artists, great athletes, great mathematicians and scientists, great historians and great citizens in all areas. They are creators of citizens who celebrate diversity, treat all others equally and include all viewpoints in major decisions.

Do they expect to achieve perfection? No! That’s the cause of many a sleepless night.

But they continue every day toward their goal, and that’s anything but insanity.

