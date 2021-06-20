Letter: Challenges that TU must face for its future

No challenge confronting the University of Tulsa’s new administration is more significant than the task of rebuilding the complex network of relationships that was responsible for TU’s academic excellence, and that was severely damaged by the failed True Commitment reorganization effort.

The reestablishment of trust within the university will require adherence to a new conception of shared governance that actualizes past rhetoric regarding the indispensability of faculty expertise, the essential contributions of TU’s staff and the unique perspectives of our students.

To convince TU alumni to recommit to supporting administrators, faculty, staff and students as we meet future challenges, the parties involved in a more meaningful practice of shared governance must revisit recent decisions to diminish or terminate programs since those cuts were based on the flawed metrics of True Commitment.

Those who reexamine program reductions or cancellations must also take to heart an insight that arts and sciences students and alumni vigorously championed during the debacle of True Commitment – that academic disciplines are interdependent, and a proper understanding of such fields as politics, history, economics and psychology requires the humanistic perspectives of philosophy, theater, languages and the arts.