Letter: Challengers needed to fight anti-education candidates

Oklahoma Republicans made their choices for the general election in November. I respect those choices but am hopeful that Democrats will provide alternatives.

If I were not old with limited financial resources, I would challenge Ryan Walters. A strong public education system is the backbone of any democracy, and the war against education in Oklahoma is heartbreaking.

Private schools offer opportunities not available in some public schools for those who can afford it even with vouchers, but all students deserve the same. Race, sexual orientation and religion mean nothing to a first grader learning to read. What they need is a smile, hug, and a “well done.”

Funding education in Oklahoma would make a small dent in the state coffers. Teachers deserve a wage that doesn’t require a second job because teaching is a full-time job.

What I hope to see is a school system where children and teens can feel safe, can learn, and realize their self-worth. Oklahoma could reach that elusive top-10 status, but it requires heart. I hope someone will accept the challenge to take education out of the political arena equalize opportunities for all.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

