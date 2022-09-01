 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Center turn lanes can be hazardous for drivers

I think the city of Tulsa has made a dangerous mistake, but the horse is already out of the barn.

I am referring to the center turn lanes on most major streets. I have been hit once, and I remember a fatal head-on crash north of 51st Street on Sheridan Road a few years ago.

Every day I see cars using the center turn lane as a driving lane.

Just please, be aware and look in the rear view mirror before you change lanes. There is probably a driver who doesn't want to wait in line, or doesn't want to miss the turn light. Maybe the city should consider installing speed bumps or chatter strips.

