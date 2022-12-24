 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Center of Universe project a waste of money

I just read about the proposal to spend $7.64 million to refurbish the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa. Has someone lost their minds?

With $4 million slated for bridge repair, that means $3.64 million is allocated for what? A sound anomaly?

Is there not a city pool that needs fixing, a street repaired or taxes lowered instead of wasting $3.6 million on some benches, landscaping, etc., for an area virtually no one goes to?

That much money is going to be spent for people to sit and watch trains? This plan needs to be reconsidered.

Editor's Note: The latest cost estimate for the Center of the Universe is $5 million but could change depending on shifts in construction costs. Funding comes from a mix of public and private dollars.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

