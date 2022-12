When you go to the left extreme, you get communism and dictators. When you to the right extreme, you get fascism and Nazis. Neither is where most Americans want to be.

What most people want are center right or center left. The best way to get people elected in that range is through rank choice voting in primaries and general elections. If you are not familiar with rank choice voting, please investigate it.

