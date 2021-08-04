Letter: CDC made right call in responding to evolving virus

Kudos to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for changing its guidelines as the virus continues to mutate and flourish.
This is not a static situation. There can't be a one-and-done policy for this.
I've heard people say "I'm done with this" and "I'm so tired of this."
Well, who isn't?
I'm sure people who have died, people on ventilators, people who are begging for the vaccine on their deathbed said the same thing. But this virus doesn't care who's done with it.
It's not going to stop itself. If we don't stop it, more people will die.
Vaccines work. Masks work.
These governors who sign orders to prohibit mandates are using the ultimate, and most cynical, form of government overreach, not to mention a malicious form of cancel culture.
What else but "malicious" can you call canceling the prevention of disease?
The conservative party has always championed free enterprise and deregulation, never personal freedoms like who one can love or the right to choose.
They've always upheld that a business can refuse service to anyone (see Masterpiece Bakery v CCRC). In a capitalist society, patrons are free to go elsewhere.
There is no such thing as a right to spread deadly disease, and no one should be free to do so.
Businesses should have a right not to spread disease and to require vaccines and masks of patrons as well as employees.
We should all keep in mind that as the situation changes, the guidelines will also change.
