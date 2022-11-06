 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: CDC guideline on child vaccines isn't political

As a physician, I read the recent article titled “Child vaccine guidance draws ire” with interest (Oct. 27).

The Centers for Disease Control guidance is not a federal mandate. It is the result of medical professionals making a recommendation based on the best available medical evidence.

There isn’t anything political about the guidance. It seeks to protect not only school-aged children, but the classroom teachers and support staff who will interact with those children. It is telling that our governor and attorney general seem unable to distinguish between guidance and mandate.

It’s a shame that politicians seem willing to sacrifice the health of our children just to score points against the Biden administration. Hopefully, parents will see beyond the smoke and mirrors, consult with their physician and make an informed decision.

