 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Causing nonviolent stress

  • 0
Oklahoma Execution Eizember (copy)

The Rev. Jeffrey Hood, of Arkansas, speaks to the media before protestors deliver petitions against the death penalty to the office of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Jan. 11. 

 Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP

Ginnie Graham talks International Holocaust Remembrance Day with Chloe Kirk of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa. Why is education important for everyone, and where can people go for information locally?

On Jan. 12, I peacefully stood next to the gurney while the State of Oklahoma killed Scott Eizember. I didn’t arrive at that place of ministry easily. In fact, the Department of Corrections was determined to make sure that I wasn’t allowed to be there.

Undeterred, fellow activists (and lawyer allies) and I launched a campaign to force them to back down. It was our desire to create as much stress as possible.

From incessant phone calls to media interviews to a federal lawsuit to creating political pressure along with a whole host of other actions, we did. In addition, DOC was forced to create all sorts of special circumstances to mitigate the perceived threat that they erroneously thought I was.

More directly, they had to save face. Such posturing created more stress on them.

Shortly before he was executed, I told (Eizember) that our work would help all the other guys on death row. I know he took great satisfaction in that truth.

People are also reading…

Honestly, I had no idea how right such a statement would be.

Recently, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion seeking to delay upcoming executions particularly citing stress from the last execution. In short, we fought back and now the guys on death row have more time.

For your information, more nonviolent stress is coming, and we don’t intend to quit until all executions in Oklahoma are brought to an end.

Editor's Note: Drummond filed a motion on Jan. 18 with the Court of Criminal Appeals to reschedule executions so they are 60 days apart rather than about 30 days apart. Eizember was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2003 killings of an elder Depew couple, A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Teacher due process

Letter: Teacher due process

"The threat to revoke a teaching certificate solely based on an edited video is cruel and unwarranted, said Donald Loveless Jr. of Tulsa. 

Letter: Personal choice

Letter: Personal choice

"Generally speaking, avoiding a life of crime simply involves taking the personal responsibility to live by the Golden Rule," says Dale McIntrye of Bartlesville. 

Letter: Training partners

Letter: Training partners

"It's clear that Dahm is more concerned with promoting himself and conspiracies than he is with educating himself as to the reality of the situation," says Joshua Russell of Bartlesville.

Letter: No choice

Letter: No choice

Private schools can legally discriminate against children, so don't fall for vouchers, says William Luther of Broken Arrow. 

Letter: Pay poll workers

Letter: Pay poll workers

 Introducing a shift system to allow the option of morning or afternoon work is another approach … That would also cost more to administer," says Tulsa resident Malcolm Taylor. 

Letter: Taking credit

Letter: Taking credit

Our governor recently promoted the effort to provide statewide broadband internet service to all of Oklahoma. Broadband in rural areas will be…

Letter: Best obit

Letter: Best obit

Obituary of R. Dobie Langenkamp wonderful philosophy of life, says Tulsa resident Eileen McClure. 

Letter: Tone deaf

Letter: Tone deaf

"I ask TPS if it would have the same arguments if a teacher was caught on video by Project Veritas using racist slurs … ?"says Bill Mauerman of Tulsa

Letter: Lacking credibility

Letter: Lacking credibility

"Anytime a Republican is in the White House, the debt limit is a non-issue and is approved without debate," says Muskogee resident Gene Foltz.

Letter: Bigger problems

Letter: Bigger problems

"Over 400,000 children are in foster care and need help, but voters are so focused on what a woman should do with her body." says Tulsa resident Taleyah Eddins.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert