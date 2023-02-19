The first clause of the Bill of Rights, the Establishment Clause, is the underpinning for the centuries-old separation of church and state. This is a fundamental tenant of our democracy meant to guarantee unconditional religious freedom.

It has always been clear government funds are not meant for religious institutions, and religious institutions are therefore exempt from paying taxes.

The proposed education voucher program, parading as school choice, seeks to change by funneling tax dollars meant for public education to privately run schools.

Now we hear the the Catholic Archdiocese of Tulsa and Oklahoma City want to expand that to charter schools. They want statewide, taxpayer-funded, virtual charter schools, further providing a tax-exempt, religious institution access to public funds ("State board hears from proponents, critics of Catholic online charter school proposal," Feb. 14).

Why should tax-exempt religious institutions get to make withdrawals from an account they do not contribute to in order to fund religious indoctrination?

In the hands of religious institutions, tax funded vouchers become monetary means to a proselytizing end.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent declaration dedicating Oklahoma to Jesus is more evidence he and other state leaders are not beholding to the Establishment Clause nor the Bible.

Jesus taught Christians to render unto Caesar (Mark 12:13-17). To use state government as a platform to fund and promote a specific religion goes against the founders' expressed intent to create and maintain religious freedom.

Wake up Oklahoma. This is as un-American as it gets.

