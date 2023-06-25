The Roman Catholic Church is one of the wealthiest religious organizations in the world. Newsweek magazine reports that over the past several decades, the church has paid literally billions of dollars to settle child sexual abuse claims.

It is beyond offensive that this organization comes to our state and asks Oklahoma taxpayers — people who have to pay taxes on the food they eat — to fund the furtherance of its religious dogma.

The Roman Catholic Church has the money for pay for its own schools. It should.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.