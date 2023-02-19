State Superintendent Ryan Walters wants to keep indoctrination out of Oklahoma public schools. That would include both "woke" and Catholic indoctrination.

Since religious public charter schools are currently illegal and the Oklahoma Constitution forbids using tax money to support religion, a Catholic public charter school legally would be a nonstarter.

This illegality, combined with the prohibition of indoctrination in public schools, provides the reasoning why the application for the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School should be denied.

Catholic schools are excellent places for education with a Catholic point of view, but taxpayers with other religious views should not be forced to support a Catholic school.

