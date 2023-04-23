The Catholic Church in Oklahoma is quite capable of funding its own schools whether virtual or physical. The church has done quite laudable work in charity and health care by harnessing the resources, large and small, of its followers.

But, in education, our church leaders made a decision long ago to cater to the wealthy.

On the secondary level in Tulsa, with a minor exception for the Hispanic community, Catholic schools are the preserve of the upper middle and upper classes. They are a scandal that has been perpetuated by our bishops and clergy.

As a Catholic public school teacher, I can see the value of Catholic education when it's done for the benefit of all income levels as it is in other states (without public funding).

When it becomes the entrenched preserve of the wealthy, and mostly non-Catholic in attendance, it is understandable why the majority of Catholics in our state have quietly opted out and don't support them financially.

Rather than go begging to the state, our bishops should be rallying the faithful to build schools for the middle class, poor and disabled. The money is there if they can convince the faithful to give it, but then they would have to listen to people they've long ignored.

And, given their track record, it would still be a hard sell.

