Letter: Cashless PikePass plan harms people unable to afford $40 minimum

I have a PikePass. Not because I want one, but because it is a convenience.

I have a credit card, and by the grace of God, I can afford to have the card charged $40 when my account balance is low.

Many who use our state's turnpike system are not so fortunate.

With the turnpike system going cashless, our neighbors whose finances cannot support a PikePass account are now going to be charged 75% more than the current cash rates.

This increased rate is going to be collected through a snail-mail invoice.

This plan strikes me as patently ridiculous.

Here's an idea: Let's go PikePass-less and cashless and allow all citizens access to our state's roadways. I'll send the Turnpike Authority an invoice for my idea.

