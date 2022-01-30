Letter: Cartoonist has unfair take on election laws

The cartoon on the Jan. 21 Tulsa World opinion page conflates a stereotype with two falsehoods.

The shameful history of voter suppression in this country came from the post-Civil War Democratic Party in the south, not with the Republican elephant in Matson's cartoon.

And it is a simple lie to assert that recent state changes for election security give state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections.

The cartoonist apparently is overwrought by Democratic political hyperbole, and must never have read Georgia's new law, or the new law from Texas. Either that or he is a political hack in thrall to today's Democratic Party.

