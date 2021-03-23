Letter: Carrier goes extra step to deliver paper

I've meant to do this before now, but I wish to thank my Tulsa World carrier, Donald Lewis, for his amazing job of getting my newspaper delivered during the frigid cold, snow and ice we recently experienced.

I believe I only missed a couple of papers during that horrific winter storm, and would have certainly understood missing more.

Not only does he deliver my paper daily, and early, but places it on my front porch. I am sincerely grateful.

You all should be proud of him. Thank you, Donald.

Pamela Wasson, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.