Letter: Capitol rioters misused Christian practices, symbols on Jan. 6

Christian practices and symbols were used by persons who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The cross was displayed along with a gallows. Persons knelt in prayer before engaging in violent action. The name of Jesus was displayed (“Jesus Saves” and “Jesus 2020”) on the clothes of attackers. Someone waved a Christian flag inside the Capitol building. The Bible was carried like a shield.

The use of Christianity to justify and whitewash violence should be rebuked by all who claim to follow Jesus.

Violence is not Jesus’ way. The way of Jesus Christ is expressed through proclaiming good news to the poor, working toward justice for the downtrodden, by showing compassion for the suffering, and through acts of loving kindness.

Christian symbols and practices have long been used, by ecclesial and political leaders, for purposes contrary to Jesus’ way. Christian communities must be ever-vigilant for the misuse of Christianity for anti-Christian purposes — including and especially among Christians.

The danger of Christian symbols and practices employed for unholy causes waxes and wanes in history; the danger is waxing today.