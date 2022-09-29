Letter: Capitol riot mob mislabeled as fascist

The common denominator in the far right groups in the last few decades, from Waco, Texas, to Ruby Ridge, to the Oklahoma City bombing has been a strong anti-authoritarian political belief.

That is also true today and showed itself in the chaos of Jan 6. The reason the Jan. 6 riot collapsed so quickly is that anti-authoritarian people are inherently difficult to organize. Had they been organized and actually brought all the weapons and ammunition they had at home those people still might be roaming the halls of the Capitol.

The political left has ironically labelled these protesters as fascist. Fascism is by definition an authoritarian movement. Our lightly educated here (including President Joe Biden) have created “anti-authoritarian fascist” to describe their political opponents.

Others worry about the establishment of a state religion in this country. Religious groups here fight endlessly internally about doctrine. Exactly which religion has the state picked?

The term “fascism” is no more useful today than other obsolete political words like “whig” or “Jacobite” or my favorite, “antidisestablishmentarianist.”

I’m sure these people mean well, but I am also sure that there is an epidemic of untreated paranoia in this country. Maybe it’s all the weed.

