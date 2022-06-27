Letter: Can't understand the appeal of Donald Trump

I’ve never understood how Donald Trump got as far as he did – in business or politics.

Upon scrutiny, after announcing his candidacy, information came out about his bankruptcies, the number of companies and contractors he stiffed for the bill, his sub-par record in personal relationships, and abysmal treatment of women and minorities.

I thought it was laughable that he would ever be taken seriously as a presidential candidate, much less win. No public servant, it was all about money for him. That is, aside from attention and power.

I was incredulous at the extent to which people were willing to ignore the information – to look past his lies, his shady finances, and his blatant bigotry. To see how the Republican Party – even Christian circles – embraced him and made him their hero was incomprehensible. It went far beyond forgiveness to either abject degeneracy or absolute delusion.

For decent thinking people, pro-Trump means pro-liars, pro-cheaters, pro-greed, and pro-bias.

Now with indisputable audio-visual evidence coming out of the Jan. 6 committee – where the few sane Republicans left are speaking the dark truth about his leading role in the attempt to uproot and overthrow our democracy – it is even more inconceivable that there are still would-be public leaders who fawn over Trump and drop his name.

For candidates who proudly wear the pro-Trump badge of dishonor in their public ads, I say simply, “thank you” and cross them off my list of possibilities.

