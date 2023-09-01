It has been our goal for nearly 60 years to provide the location and resources for companies looking to harness the special characteristics that northeast Oklahoma offers.

Canoo’s decision to locate its battery module manufacturing plant at MidAmerica Industrial Park and its recent finalization of workforce and economic development incentives bolster this goal, as reported in Randy Krehbiel’s Aug. 13 story “Canoo approved for state incentives of up to $100 million.”

The caliber of Canoo, and its focus on new clean energy technologies, not only helps diversify our state economy but brings major workforce opportunities to northeast Oklahoma. The company is planning to invest more than $320 million combined in its Oklahoma City assembly facility and Pryor plant and looks to eventually hire more than 1,360 jobs at wages exceeding average state and local salaries.

As part of the workforce incentive, Canoo signed on-the-job training agreements with the Cherokee Nation. Under these agreements, the Cherokee Nation is committed to working with Canoo to identify skilled workers within its reservation to staff the battery module manufacturing facility in Pryor.

With hiring already underway, we expect our partnership with Canoo to be a long-term driver of these high-quality, advanced manufacturing jobs.

We have been working closely with Canoo to get its Pryor battery module manufacturing plant up and running and are excited to add them to the more than 80 companies that have a location at MidAmerica.

Canoo is a welcome addition to northeast Oklahoma’s economic growth.

Editor's note: Stewart is the chief administrator at the MidAmerica Industrial Park.

