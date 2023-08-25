I am excited about the positive impact a prominent business such as Canoo makes on our city through the establishment of its battery module manufacturing plant.

The Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the importance of a diverse economy, and the introduction of Canoo benefits the city in a variety of ways.

Our goal is to improve the quality of life for every citizen in Pryor, and businesses in the community guide this. MidAmerica Industrial Park has been a major part of Pryor’s economic development and job growth, and the addition of Canoo expands this even further.

As reported in the Aug. 13 story “Canoo approved for state incentives of up to $100 million,” Canoo is working closely with the Cherokee Nation and with the state of Oklahoma to recruit and train a skilled advanced manufacturing workforce.

Our location within the state creates unique opportunities, and our dedicated residents are able to build a mutually beneficial relationship with businesses through companies like Canoo having a presence in Pryor.

As we continue to diversify our local economy, adding innovative companies that are on the leading edge of new clean energy technologies, like Canoo, will contribute to this goal while adding advanced manufacturing jobs for Pryor and area residents.

Canoo’s plan to grow the local automotive sector and attract new clean energy technology investments will boost the already thriving local environment. Such a robust economy will not only impact our residents but provide benefits for the state as a whole.

Editor's Note: Brittain is the president and CEO of the Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false