Letter: Candidates who refuse to accept a loss are unqualified for office

The most frightening thing about the midterm elections is the number of candidates and incumbents who are saying, “If I lose, I will not accept the results of the election.” Currently, about 300 are repeating that rhetoric during their campaigns.

This happens in developing countries and now in America. When President Donald Trump made the statement in 2016 during his campaign, he was setting the stage for refusing to admit a loss, and many citizens became alarmed and questioned legitimate elections we’ve always had in America. It was a scam.

This is dangerous to our democracy, one that’s founded and depends on free, fair and validated elections. Election deniers are not patriotic; they’re promoting a scam, and as such must be legitimately voted down, certified as having lost.

We must refuse to allow them to cheat their way into an office they’re clearly not qualified to hold.

If we do this we’ll keep our democracy and our reputation for supporting facts first and truth above all else.

