Letter: Candidates' televised prayers would not please Jesus

After suffering through the recent bombardment of political ads using faith and prayer as a substitute for ideas dealing with policies that might benefit Oklahomans, I'd suggest to all these self-proclaimed Christians who are all ready to fight "them" that they do a little Bible study.
Jesus was teaching on how to approach the throne of grace through sacred prayer in Matthew 6:5-8:
“And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you. And when you pray, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do, for they think that they will be heard for their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him."
If Jesus was disgusted with the Pharisees for praying in public while seeking self-promotion, do you think He likes it better now on television? Didn't see any mention of Jim Inhofe in there, either, did you? Co-opting the sacred privilege of approaching Holy God for rank self-promotion is about as low as you can sink.
