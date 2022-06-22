 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Candidates seeking office are not applying for a religious position

Candidates, please note:

If you are a candidate for an elected office, you are by definition a politician. You are not applying for a religious position.

Your religion is not a qualification. Nor is your reverence or worship of any politician, past or present.

Your oath of office will be to uphold and defend the constitution of the respective entity you serve.

We need real-world solutions to our many real-world problems. The people you say you want to represent are hurting on many levels. I'm not concerned who can or can't wrestle your children competitively. I don't need a show-and-tell on gender. These are made-up issues that don't impact most voters.

Realize that if elected, you will represent all of your constituents, not just those who agree with you.

Model the values you say you adhere to, such as honesty. Don't promise not to seek additional terms and immediately run for another term.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

