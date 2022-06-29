Letter: Candidates need to focus on real issues, not culture wars

We seriously need more than prayer and hatred toward others to understand why we should vote for those who want to represent us.

We have serious issues that demand serious action. Like allegiance to our country and not to party leaders. We need democracy, infrastructure, affordable health care, economic justice, safety for our children, clean energy policy, peace and personal freedom.

And above all, we need compromise and real, reasonable, discussion between us, even if we don’t agree.

Candidates should consider their duty to all citizens and not just the loudest minority who can’t understand complicated issues. Stop the lies and the insults and focus on what can be done to help us in these perilous times.

