Letter: Candidates for political office need to take this short quiz...

If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone else? Plus, how can the community support Tulsa McLain High School after the fatal shooting?

In an effort to provide a clear portrait of current political candidates, I propose a very short survey for those that wish to represent constituencies that still have a grip on reality and actually care whether politicians are truthful and competent.

I recommend that candidates who seek to legislate or conduct elections be required to publicly state their positions on the following questions, answerable by a simple “yes” or “no” but elaboration would be welcomed and encouraged:

1. Was the 2020 national election “stolen?”

2. Is the Earth flat?

3. Was the moon landing faked?

4. Did the historical event known as “the Holocaust” actually occur as typically portrayed in history books and museums around the world?

Several candidates (Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, and others) running for office in Oklahoma have answered at least one of these questions in the affirmative, but it would be in the interests of all of us to know where they stand on the entirety of short survey so we may judge their fitness for office.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

