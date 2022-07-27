Letter: Candidates' claims beg the question: In what universe are they living?

I'm so discouraged by all the lies put forth every day by politicians. As an example, Avery Frix (he who proposed the Donald J. Trump state highway in western Oklahoma) has a political ad that touts his efforts and states "Oklahoma is in the top 10 in infrastructure." In what universe? Just go for a drive – anywhere – and you'll realize that's so far from true that it's laughable.

I wrote to Sen. James Lankford to object to his intransigent pro-life stance, and the letter I got in return stated "science tells us life begins at conception." Again, in what universe? He's making up his own science to fit his religious views.

Every politician makes incredible clearly false statements; what's happened to ethics and morality in life? Winning is so important that there is no thought given to honesty. They all claim to be good Christian men while trashing good Christian values. Where are the good people?

