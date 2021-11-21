 Skip to main content
Letter: Can we tamp down noise near the Gathering Place?
Letter: Can we tamp down noise near the Gathering Place?

It was stated in the article regarding the widening of Yale Avenue that everything would be done to preserve the ambience of the nearby neighborhoods.

Why has there been no concern regarding the impact of the Gathering Place on my neighborhood? Our ambience was shattered, and no one cares.

As I write this letter, I am forced to listen to loud music and the sound of a gong. At the very least, large evergreens could be planted around the edges to tamp down the noise.

I want my ambience back.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Julio Badin the new Gathering Place director talks about the future
