Letter: Campaign is filled with inflation demagoguery

It is true we are having problems with inflation. It is not true that the Democrats caused it.

Some experts attribute it to the massive pandemic stimulus funds which were approved by both Democrats and Republicans. Oklahoma Congressmen Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin received millions of dollars in stimulus benefits — and didn’t return the money.

People can debate the amount of the stimulus, but there is no debate that these payments helped small businesses survive the crisis.

Other experts argue the increase in prices has little or nothing to do with the stimulus but rather supply issues — which in turn are related to constraints on workers during the pandemic; international shipping problems; and the Russia/Ukraine war.

Others have criticized the Federal Reserve for waiting too long to raise rates – the ultimate inflation-fighting weapon.

Election year demagoguery is to be expected, but Republicans simplistically pointing their fingers at Democrats ignores their own involvement in bipartisan stimulus legislation; their own benefit from stimulus monies; and causes of inflation that have nothing to do with either party. People are struggling, but they are entitled to and need the truth.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

