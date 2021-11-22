Letter: Campaign for 'rights' has trumped need for responsibility

Throughout the last two years, state officials at every level have used their authority to prolong the pandemic.

They have decided that it is their duty to protect the “rights” of people who want to spread the disease over those who practice civic responsibility.

This is a case where responsibility to the whole trumps a person’s right to do whatever they want. If we had had the opportunity to “opt out,” we would still be fighting polio and smallpox. This letter would also probably be written in a different language.

People who choose to be part of the problem instead of part of the solution are the reason the pandemic continues. I can no longer feel concern for those who choose suicide by stupidity.

I will reserve my concern for the innocent children yet unable to be vaccinated. The long-term effects on their health are still unknown.

I must give credit to Gov. Kevin Stitt where deserved. He has been 100% effective in protecting the citizens of Oklahoma from malaria during the COVID-19 pandemic.

