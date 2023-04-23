I was pleased that the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board rejected the Catholic Church's application for a charter school.

Would it really be a public school? What will be taught? Will all students be Catholic?

I am a Methodist and do not want to financially support another denomination or other religious instruction. I want my tax dollars to support public schools, along with other public services like police and airports.

The application reminds me of the story about the camel and the tent.

The tale starts with a camel asking to warm his head inside the tent. Then the camel asked to warm his neck and front legs. Pretty soon, the camel is entirely in the tent and had pushed out the man inside.

