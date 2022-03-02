Letter: Call on Congress to respond to Russian aggression in Ukraine

I am an Oklahoma Republican living in my hometown Stillwater.

The old Soviet Russian KGB agent Vladimir Putin is advancing like Hitler in the early stages of Nazi international aggression. If you think the power of the KGB veterans is extinct, just do a little research on the structure of the Russian Federation.

President Joe Biden is no softy when it comes to a fight and that is a problem for Putin.

I believe Biden is handling this well. Unlike the actions he supported in Iraq, I am confident that use of our power is justified in this conflict.

I urge all U.S. citizens to contact federal senators and representatives to pass a joint resolution. Not calling for military action, just a statement making the following official U.S. position: endorsing Ukraine NATO membership; calling for release of Alexei Navalny (the main political rival for Putin ); supporting an internationally monitored revote in Belarus presidential election; use all legal, banking, trade, and economic influence to block Putin’s personal finances.

If we do not stand up to this tyrant Putin, I believe he will just keep killing, taking territory, and trying to turn Americans against each other.

Please call our federal senators and representatives now.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.