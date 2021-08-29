Letter: Call off Tulsa State Fair for another year

The Tulsa State Fair is one of the largest in the country with about 1 million people attending.

I believe that the people who attend our fair would be reluctant to wear masks and be, on average, less likely to have been vaccinated than the overall population in a state with an already low vaccination rate.

Additionally, workers traveling with the rides come from different parts of the country could introduce another vector for disease.

The fair, in conjunction with the opening of the schools, could easily result in a perfect storm for spreading a disease that is far from under control.

I call in the county commissioners and the rest of the fair board to shut it all down for one more year.

Robert Knight, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Last year, the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority cancelled the Midway portion of the fair but kept the Junior Livestock Shows and some supporting vendors.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.