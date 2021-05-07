Letter: Buy from Amazon only what you cannot find locally

The subject of a recent article pointed out what has been on my mind for some time, one that our shortsighted city government should have seen coming some time ago ("Nerdwallet: Shopping local makes a big impact," May 2).

When Amazon was courted to have a front row seat in Tulsa, what our naive officials failed to fathom was that Amazon’s meager positive job impact would be followed by what could be a huge negative impact of jobs lost.

I would not be surprised at all that, in the end, the jobs lost in Tulsa to Amazon’s presence would have exceeded 100 to 1.

Why is it our Republican-led city and state officials cannot see that some business models brought into our communities have nothing but a negative effect in the long run?

Amazon is just another community destroyer like Walmart that decimated small businesses in towns across our state and nation.

It will be extremely hard to undo this problem because we seem to be creatures easy to spoil and more easily sold.