I appreciate the passion which my fellow Tulsans bring to the discussion around how to best solve our city’s homelessness crisis.

However, I find it ironic a recent letter takes aim at private businesses that have fallen victim to years of failed policy around homelessness, substance abuse and retail crime ("Pay attention to a local homelessness report due soon that includes recommendations," Aug. 25.)

It pains me and other members of the business community that our frontline employees are routinely subjected to violence, verbal abuse and unsanitary conditions as result of this crisis.

While the letter writer and I agree that allowing this crisis to continue unmitigated is unacceptable, an emphasis on housing alone is short-sighted and lacks compassion. Our fellow Tulsans living on the street are struggling and most need help in the form of mental health and substance abuse treatment.

As the former deputy mayor and a current QuikTrip employee, I’m proud of my participation as a member of Tulsa's Task Force on Housing, Homelessness, and Mental Health and welcome the city’s commitment to identify meaningful and immediate solutions.

In addition to the task force’s recommendation to improve coordination of mental health response between the police and fire departments and social service agencies, there are two proposed ordinances: to keep the sidewalks and public rights of way in front of businesses clear of street sleeping and to enhance existing trespass ordinances.

It is my hope the Tulsa City Council adopt these ordinances that will empower local law enforcement, reduce the impact of this crisis on local businesses and their employees, and keep our community safe.

Editor's note: Michael Junk is the manager of public and government affairs for QuikTrip.

