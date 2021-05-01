Letter: Businesses have the option of giving customers a safe haven

In a recent response to an opinion piece on vaccine passports, a letter writer seems to miss the point of the column by Los Angeles Times columnist Doyle McManus ("Vaccine passports disturbing and un-American," April 24).

The purpose of a vaccine passport is to allow businesses to attract customers and allow safe options for those who choose to make the healthy choice and get vaccinated.

It is highly unlikely that the U.S. government will use a vaccine passport policy, as the letter writer fears. This is about freedom of choice, not loss of freedom or liberty.

Businesses, including restaurants, cruise-ship lines and sports teams, have the choice to implement a vaccine passport system to give their customers a safe haven. Their customers have a choice to get vaccinated.

Comparing these policies to racial segregation is absurd and insulting to those who suffered segregation and abuse, and who still suffer the systemic racism and implicit biases that exist today.

Vaccine passports are not about discrimination; they are about letting businesses choose to promote healthy choices and fight the pandemic.