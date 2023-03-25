Volkswagen picked Canada over Oklahoma? Let's look at this logically.

Germany, despite right-wing belief, is one of the most liberally-minded countries on the planet. Why would they locate a new plant in a country and state with some of the most arcane and conservative viewpoints on that same planetary rock?

Rest assured that as long as Gov. Kevin Stitt and his cohorts who are showing incompetence are at the helm of our state's government, there will be no such gains in the offing.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.